Self Proclaimed Animal Expert Tried To Tell Cat Owner How To Handle It. So She Said ‘Okay!’ And The Chase Was On.
by Matthew Gilligan
A lot of “Malicious Compliance” stories from Reddit can be pretty mean-spirited…
But not this one!
It’s light-hearted and we think you’ll get a big kick out of it!
And I think we can all agree that we need a little laughter in our lives right now…
Take a look at what happened in the story below.
Let Go Of My Kitten? Have Fun Catching Him!
“I have an ESA (Emotional Support Animal) named Mr. Wellington, a kitten of about 8 months. He’s a sweet, adorable fellow who insists on cuddle time. However, he’s a mischievous little devil.
His second favorite game to play is “Ignore the cat wand/scratching post and attack Mommy’s arms, legs, feet and hands with Jaws and Claws”. We’re still working on his biting and clawing.
His first favorite game? Wait until I open the door to my small dorm room and scurry up and down the hallway like a toddler high on Mountain Dew and Pixie Sticks, leading Mommy on a merry chase up and down the hall until I catch him.
As it’s the holiday season, there’s practically nobody in the dorms. I have permission to live in the dorms until I’m able to get a place of my own to live.
Also in the dorm is a young woman who is an animal lover. Let’s call her Clarice.
Unfortunately, she has something of an “I know how to handle animals” vibe.
This cat likes to get into trouble.
I had decided to go to the kitchen in the basement (I live on the second floor) to get my meager Christmas dinner. Unfortunately, Mr. Wellington must’ve seen “The Great Escape” and ran into the hallway.
Cue me walking up and down the hallway after Mr. Wellington for a good five minutes, trying to catch him. Eventually, I manage to wrangle him.
I’m carrying Mr. Wellington back to my room when Clarice popped her head out.
Now, I’m holding him on one arm with my other hand on his back to keep him from turning into the Tasmanian Devil.
As I mentioned, he likes to bite and claw me. Apparently this wasn’t how Clarice thought I should handle him.
“Let go of him!”
Okay, Ms. Animal Expert!
Malicious Compliance cued!
“Okay!” I said and took my hand off his back. Mr. Wellington sensed my hand moved and took a flying leap out of my arms, starting to run back up the hallway.
Clarice looked at me and said “Aren’t you going to catch him?!”
I grinned and said “You don’t like how I was handling him so I figured you could get control of him.”
It was all in good fun.
Clarice realized she’d been had and laughed.
I’m not that much of a monster so we went back up the hallway to capture ourselves a kitten. We got him and I took him back to the room.
Now Mr. Wellington is lounging on the bed, watching me eat some pasta salad and drinking Diet Coke.”
Here’s what people had to say…
One person talked about their doggo.
Another individual isn’t a fan of this.
One reader took something the wrong way…
That was a cute story.
It’s hard to not like kittens!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.