Someone Kept Stealing His Food At Work, So He Went Got The Spiciest Revenge Possible
by Trisha Leigh
If you’ve never worked in an office (or it’s been awhile), you might think people are exaggerating on Reddit when they talk about the rampant issue of folks stealing lunches from the office fridge.
It happens, though, so most people come prepared – or at least with a plan in their back pocket.
OP was sick and tired of his delicious lunches going missing from the office fridge.
While working at office I would usually always put my lunch in the office fridge.
But ofc annoyingly it would always get stolen.
So he got spicy revenge…
So one day while shopping out at Safeway I noticed that they were selling habanero peppers.
This of course gave me the ultimate plan for revenge.
The next morning I prepared an excellent chicken burrito that was mainly filled to the brim with the hot pepper.
The culprit’s coughing gave them away.
Then while working I hard one of my coworkers cough non stop so I immediately went to the fridge to check if it were gone.
And there I found it that it was him who had done it.
He immediately threw up right after while I was checking not even feeling an ounce of remorse.
OP as no remorse, but should he? Reddit will let him know!
You’ve gotta serve these people what the deserve.
It’s all a matter of preference.
HR is never on the right side.
Well, almost never.
I think this would be worse than spicy.
This person got what they deserved.
I hope they didn’t have the gall to complain about it.
