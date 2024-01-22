‘Sometimes I wear my pieces to work.’ – Employee Said She Was Afraid She Was Getting Fired For Promoting Her Side Hustle At Work
by Matthew Gilligan
Y’all better keep your side hustles on the down-low!
A TikTokker named Kendal posted a video about how she ended up losing her job…so she told viewers to come into work with her!
But something different was going on in this video…
She said, “Come with me to get fired from work! Love that for me. So, basically, I work at a clothing store, I’m not gonna say which one, but it rhymes with Baritzia. Manager asked me to come in today. I’m not scheduled by the way and my last shift I got in trouble.”
Kendal continued, “Basically I have a small business and sometimes I wear my pieces to work because I get a lot of compliments on it and people wanna know where I got it from so I always tell them my website.”
She added, “I’m really low key about it cause I know how managers are. I don’t even talk about my business with my co-workers.”
She went on to explain even more, “I feel like managers [don’t like] when you have a side hustle or even another job. Anyway a customer came in and complimented the tights that I was wearing and of course I told her, told her that they were from my website. Basically long story short my manager overheard me talking talking about it with a customer and accused me of promoting my business.”
Kendal then told viewers, “Then wanted to bring up my sales talking about how I was behind for the day and yeah. That same manager just asked me to come in and yeah I just know I’m getting fired guys.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@ugcwithkendal
Wish me luck guys😭 #fired #torontolifestyle #torontoootd #aritziahaul #eatoncentre
Kendal posted a follow-up video and said that she left the job but it was a mutual decision with her supervisor.
She said, “It’s really hard to just stay committed to a job that you don’t necessarily love especially when you’re trying so hard to work on your business so it was just a lot juggling everything.”
Take a look at what else she had to say.
@ugcwithkendal
Sorry for taking so long here is the update guys! Also thank you so much for getting me to 1000 followers🥹 My link is now in my bio so you guys can shop! #torontolifestyle
And here’s how people responded.
This viewer asked why their manager even cares about this.
Another TikTokker shared how they would have handled this.
And this viewer is a fan of side hustles.
I guess you gotta keep those side hustles on the down-low, huh?
Good to know!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · jobs, side hustle, side hustles, tiktok, top, video, viral, work, working