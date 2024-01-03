“Star” Player Keeps Hogging The Ball And Blaming Others, So They Let Him Leave And Go On A Winning Streak
One of the truest things about life is that if you’re good at something, you don’t have to tell anyone you’re good at it – they can just see.
The guy on OP’s basketball team hasn’t learned this lesson yet, though.
This happened recently, we have a monthly local basketball event normally 4 to 6hrs, it is all in good fun and we often play under “the winner stays on rule”.
Originally people would create a team and come play, this way you could play with your friends but it used to cause an issue with good players only wanted to play with good player and sometimes bad team only want to play with their friends making it uncompetitive.
If you come late or don’t have a team you are often treated as a sub.
So now Lj, the event organiser, makes sure teams are spread out to ensure everyone gets a chance of winning and staying on. My team consisted of myself, a guy LJ knew from playing in the park (we’ll call him Parker), three other guys Tony, James, and Melo (all fake names).
LJ thought we were a decent team as Parker and I play often, as well as Tony being quite tall.
We just played our first game and we lost, it was not a big deal as we often all was treat these as a feeler game see how intense/good everyone is playing.
Parker took a majority of the shots because he wanted to play point a position where you start with the ball, I didn’t complain as I wanted to know his play style.
The team we lost against was good but they weren’t “AMAZING.”
Even after the rest of the team tried to tell him to simmer down.
Second game comes around, played them again, Parkers doing the same thing and I going playing well! I have 6 out of our 6 point (playing 1’s and 2’s), it is a tied game at Parker is ball hogging and missing.
I keep calling for the ball but he is just forcing shots up with multiple defenders on him. We end up losing and he is hot!
He is shouting and complaining about how we should of done better, to which one guy goes he’s not passing the ball.
This man has the audacity to then lie and go “What do you mean? I am the only one keeping our team in the game.”
I kicked off and shout “We had 6 points, I scored all 6points! Shooting and scoring aren’t the same thing.”
He is now mad and complaining about how we are holding him back.
But he insisted he was the good one…
We have now been there for about 1hr and one of the guys on the team we lost to has to go for a collection.
Parker’s still shouting and complaining about how we are holding him back and talks about how he is now leaving us for a better team.
We were more than happy for this to happen. During events it is often when you have a team you stick to that team in the name of fairness and don’t allow changing.
Once this man left, we stopped losing games and went on massive winning streak beating Parker repeatedly.
He was doing his antics with the other team as well.
Even when he was begging to come back.
Eventually the guy came back and they didn’t need him anymore, this man then had the audacity to try and weasel himself back into our team.
We rejected him under the pretense of “we already have full team sorry”.
He was livid and went to LJ complaining but there was nothing he could do because it was his decision to originally leave when he didn’t have to.
This is downright hilarious, right?
Mental gymnastics honestly sounds exhausting.
They say it’s all about the ego.
More people should really be team players.
People like this can never be wrong.
You can’t forget you’re playing on a team.
We’ve all met people like this.
More than one, too.
