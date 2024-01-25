Stepdaughter Has Been Cruel To Her Stepmother, So She Refused To Let Her Live With The Family
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a tough one, folks…
Any time there’s a family with kids from different marriages, things are bound to get complicated.
And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page wants to know if she went too far when she put her foot down.
Take a look and see what you think.
AITA for refusing to let my stepdaughter live with us?
“I (28f) have been married to my husband, (42m) for 2 years, together for 4.
He has 3 children from a previous marriage, Lucas (18m), Lily (16f) and Kayla (13f).
She’s been clear about how she feels.
While I do not dislike children, I don’t want children of my own, and I made this very clear to him when we dated.
This wasn’t an issue because he only got his children for a weekend a month, because they live far away from us.
I made it very clear that I didn’t want to take care of his children, apart from the occasional weekend.
For the past 4 years I have tried my best to be a good stepmother, and have built a good relationship with my stepson Lucas and stepdaughter Kayla, but I am unable to build a relationship with Lily.
I’ve tried to take her out for girls days, shopping sprees and fun outings.
One kid is pretty difficult.
She either refuses to go or complains the whole time.
The last straw was when I got her something from her wishlist last Christmas (a bracelet that she wanted), and she threw it away, saying that I got her the wrong one and I was too poor to understand the difference.
She then accused me of only marrying her father for his money.
I usually don’t let her comments get to me, but this was the last straw. After this I stopped trying to interact with her and maintain my distance.
The truth is I didn’t marry my husband for his money. We both work in high paying tech jobs but I inherited a lot from my parents.
I even agreed to pay for part of Lucas’ tuition.
She put her foot down about Lily.
Anyways, Lily and Kayla want to move to a better school the next school year.
The school is closer to our home than their mother’s so my husband said that they should live with us. I don’t mind living with Kayla, but I don’t want to be around Lily.
My husband goes to work 4 days a week while I work from home so I’ll constantly have to be around Lily and I refuse to do that.
I don’t mind being around Kayla, but not Lily. I told my husband all this and he called me an ******* and we’ve been fighting ever since.
He says i need to step up as a stepmother and I can’t let a teenager hurt me.
Lily has been in tears, saying it’s not fair that I want Kayla but not her, and her mother is on her side.
AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say about this story.
One person said she’s NTA at all.
This individual said she needs to get out of there.
One reader said her husband’s plan is backfiring.
This reader nailed it.
And one Reddit user said she didn’t do anything wrong.
Life ain’t fair…
And that’s a fact!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, drama, family, kids, reddit, stepdaughter, stepmom, top