Stepdaughter Told Stepdad That She Didn’t Need To Listen To Him, So He Embarrassed Her With A Dad Joke
by Matthew Gilligan
Is there ever a bad time to make a dad joke?
Apparently, the answer to that question is YES.
And the dad who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page wants to know if he stepped over the line.
Check out what he had to say in the story below.
AITA for making a dad joke?
“My step-daughter, Madeline, was about a year old when I married her mother, Jessica. Madeline’s father passed away before she was born.
Madeline is currently 15, and she’s rebelling for almost everything. She did something bad, so while picking her up, I set a punishment up for her.
Then she said “You’re not my dad. I don’t have to follow you”.
That didn’t sit well…
Honestly, I got a bit hurt from that.
But I understand that she didn’t mean it, and that she’d probably change.
I just replied “I’m still your legal guardian for the next 3 years, and as long as your in my house, you have to follow my rules.”
And then he laid the smack down.
That happened about 2 days ago.
So our family was going grocery shopping, when Madeline said “I’m hungry. I need food.”
I decide to be extremely cheeky and say “Hi Hungry, I’m not your dad.”
My son just started to laugh uncontrollably. My daughter was just quiet with embarrassment.
And my wife was berating me “Not to stoop down to her level.”
I honestly thought it was a funny dad joke. And my son agrees.
So AITA?”
I guess that didn’t go over too well, huh?
But hey, dads gotta dad!
