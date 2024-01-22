Teacher Demanded To See A Student’s Father, So He Brought In An Urn With His Ashes
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…this is a funny one.
This story comes to us from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and we think you’re gonna love it!
Take a look at see what you think!
Friend brings in dad’s ashes because teacher demands to me meet his father.
So my friend Talon’s dad passed away about 5 years ago.
They got him cremated, so Talon has an urn with his dad’s ashes in it.
This teacher had a thick skull…
One of our teachers was mad at Talon about something (I’m not sure what) but the teacher demanded to meet Talon’s father.
He tried multiple times to tell our teacher that his dad had passed away.
But he wouldn’t listen to him.
Okay, you asked for it!
So the next day, Talon shows up to school with his dad’s urn and plops it on the teachers desk and says “You wanted to meet my dad, so here.”
I have never seen a teacher so mortified in my life.
Malicious compliance at its finest!
Way to go!
