Teacher’s Mom Makes Hats Based On The Artwork Of Her Students, And It’s Just As Adorable As It Sounds
by Matthew Gilligan
Ready for a sweetness overload?
Because you’re gonna get it!
A teacher named Mrs. White posted a series of videos and showed viewers how she surprised the students in her second-grade class.
She said her mom had the idea to make hats for all of her students.
Mrs. White told viewers, “I gave each of my students a paper, that looks like this. And they had to color the Christmas hat however they wanted as long as it was like solid colors.”
She continued, “And then my mom made their design.”
Check out her video.
Mrs. White shared another video and showed viewers all the amazing hats that her mother made.
And then it was time for the big reveal!
She told her students, “My mom turned your drawings into actual hats. So, all of you will have a hat to wear and keep your little heads warm for the winter.”
I told you it was gonna be sweet!
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
These people loved this story.
Another person nailed it.
And this viewer is a big fan of her mom!
That was so sweet!
Doesn’t it make you all warm and fuzzy?
