January 13, 2024 at 12:47 am

Teacher’s Mom Makes Hats Based On The Artwork Of Her Students, And It’s Just As Adorable As It Sounds

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

Ready for a sweetness overload?

Because you’re gonna get it!

A teacher named Mrs. White posted a series of videos and showed viewers how she surprised the students in her second-grade class.

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

She said her mom had the idea to make hats for all of her students.

Mrs. White told viewers, “I gave each of my students a paper, that looks like this. And they had to color the Christmas hat however they wanted as long as it was like solid colors.”

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

She continued, “And then my mom made their design.”

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

Check out her video.

@teachingwithmrswhite

So excited to see their reactions! #tiktokteacher #christmaslist #teachertok #handmadegifts #christmasgifts #teachersoftiktok #teacher #studentgiftidea #studentgift

♬ original sound – Mrs. White ✨

Mrs. White shared another video and showed viewers all the amazing hats that her mother made.

@teachingwithmrswhite

Replying to @krystal.grows.flowers here you go! #christmasgift #studentgifts #teachertok #tiktokteacher #christmas #teachersoftiktok

♬ original sound – Mrs. White ✨

And then it was time for the big reveal!

She told her students, “My mom turned your drawings into actual hats. So, all of you will have a hat to wear and keep your little heads warm for the winter.”

I told you it was gonna be sweet!

@teachingwithmrswhite

Finally gave my students their Christmas presents! 💚 #teachertok #tiktokteacher #studentgifts #christmas #christmasgift #teachersoftiktok

♬ original sound – Mrs. White ✨

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

These people loved this story.

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

Another person nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

And this viewer is a big fan of her mom!

Source: TikTok/@teachingwithmrswhite

That was so sweet!

Doesn’t it make you all warm and fuzzy?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ART
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter