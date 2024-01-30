Their Nanny Wanted A Night Off While They Were All On Vacation, But They Refused It Completely
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that if a family takes a nanny on vacation with them to watch their kids, they’d get a break every once in a while, right?
Well, the guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page has some different thoughts on the matter.
Are he and his wife jerks?
Check out the story below and see what you think.
AITA for not letting our nanny leave for a date during our vacation?
“My wife and I had our first child last year and it’s been quite an intense few months.
My wife has been on an extended ‘maternity leave’ but on top of that we’ve also hired a nanny/maid to assist us with the baby as well as keep the house in order. She stays in our guest house. To celebrate our anniversary I planned for us to take a trip by ourselves just to reconnect and give her some proper time away from the our son.
He came up with an idea.
She was excited about leaving but was slightly concerned about leaving our son behind (her mother was going to come down and babysit with the nanny).
Trying to ease things I asked the nanny if she’d be willing to come along with us on our trip and take care of the baby – stressing that this was supposed to be our couple vacation so most of the childcare will be hers and more than usual.
She jumped at the idea and so I also arrange her ticket and accomodation (to be clear she was also paid extra for the ‘overtime’).
The trip was a week long and our arrangement was going quite well at first.
My wife was relaxed, we reconnected and our son was close by for whenever we missed him. We would take our son and give her a break either in the mornings or afternoons.
The nanny had a request.
On our last day she asked if we could take the night shift as she’d met someone who’d asked her on a date.
Besides that going against our arrangement (the point was to give us a break from the sleepless nights), I’d already paid and planned an intimate date on the beach with my wife for our last night.
It became a bit of an issue with her trying to guilt my wife and saying we were being unfair but by the end of it, we didn’t give in and she looked after the kid.
Upon returning my wife heard her on the phone saying that she was thinking of quitting over all of this and that we were blocking her future so here we are.
Wife thinks we made a mistake, I don’t disagree that it might’ve been rude but ultimately it was our arrangement and she was paid extra for it.
Are we ********?”
Here’s how people reacted to this story.
This person said he’s an *******.
Another reader said he’s not bonding much with his kid.
This individual asked a good question…
One reader agreed that he’s an *******.
And one person said this nanny is gonna get burned out.
Sounds like people got pretty fired up about this one.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.