There’s A Sneaky Return Scam Happening Right Now That Could Cost You A Lot Of Money
by Laura Lynott
Have you ever been through store security and the alarm’s gone off! There’s nothing more embarrassing.
And now, guess what, you don’t even have to have accidentally have forgotten to have paid for your item.
It seems people are just dumping empty packaging in new clothing, which this TikToker fears could trigger alarms. Or else they’re swapping expensive clothes for cheap ones, leaving you to risk paying the price! Just wow.
@vivianinthedmv told her followers on TikTok: “I don’t know who needs to hear this because I don’t know who even shops at Macy’s but I was at Macy’s just perusing and I saw these pair of shorts hanging at the end of one of the racks and I’m looking at it and I’m like, I swear this brand is sold at Target…”
Anyhow, I can tell you now this isn’t a specific store problem – this could legit happen in any shop literally anywhere. It’s down to thieves getting sneakier. But anyhow.
She continued: “I looked closer. This tag had silver jeans on it and so I was like, what could have possibly happened? I think somebody bought these shorts from Target and switched it with a more expensive pair from Macy’s and then returned it, so that they could get their price or whatever.”
Right there, she should count herself lucky she didn’t try to buy the cheaper shorts! But anyhow. I guess be vigilant in stores to watch out for brazen thieves!
But her drama wasn’t over.
She added that she went to buy some jeans but when she went to pay, “The sales lady was ringing me out and she was folding the pair of jeans. And then she looked at me and she’s like, ‘Oh, there’s something in your pocket’. And then she looks into my pocket and there was this Clinique mascara or something package.”
The package was empty, according to the TikToker but she felt “someone must have taken that and put it stuffed in my pocket… The worst thing would have been if that was in (my) pocket and there was a sensor and it went off because then it would have looked like. I took whatever was in the pocket, so just be aware.”
Check out everything you buy looks like it should before you buy!
Watch the full clip below:
@vivianinthedmv
Who does these things?! #macys @Macy’s
Here’s what people thought of this clip:
But it could literally happen anywhere! It’s not the store, it’s the thief!
Some people just think this is happening too often. Maybe thieves are tired of inflation!
A lot of folk are annoyed.
Never take anything at face value.
Be careful out there, fam!
