‘We are doomed.’ – Teachers Sound Off About How Bad Gen Alpha Kids Are Because Of Their Millennial Parents
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard quite a few complaints from my teacher friends lately about how their students are…troublesome.
And it sounds like this is a growing trend based on this video showing teachers going off about today’s young kids and their parents.
The video started with a music teacher named Teresa who said that Gen Alpha students (born between 2010 and today) have a lot of issues.
Another teacher chimed in and said that Gen Alpha kids have been called, “defiant, disrespectful, and rude.”
Yet another educator in the video said that working with these kids has been “the most traumatic experience of her life.”
She added, “they don’t respect authority, you ask them can you stand in your designated spot, they’re telling you no and shut up. They’re throwing things at each other. They’re throwing things at other people, other classmates.”
A male teacher then talked about how his seventh-grade students are at a fourth-grade level and added, “We are doomed. Like these kids do not care. Like I have kids all they wanna do, all day long, is get high.”
Teresa called these students an “overarching problem.”
Teresa also said that she is “frightened for these kids” and added, “This is not just an old people complaining about young people problem anymore.”
She then said that she thinks this problem is hopeless because parents won’t admit that Gen Alpha kids are so awful.
Hmmmm…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@teresakayenewman
Lets talk about Gen Alpha kids. Young teachers and Gen Z are recognizing their poor behavior and social/academic deficits… why are we still trying to pretend like this is not a problem we should discuss? #teacher
Here’s how folks responded.
One person talked about their mom’s teaching career.
This TikTokker thinks some teachers are too young.
And this TikTok user nailed it.
Ugh, that does not sound like much fun, does it?
These folks are doing God’s work!
