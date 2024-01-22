Why People Say Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than What We Have In The USA
by Trisha Leigh
For many soda lovers, there is nothing better in this world than an ice-cold Coca-Cola.
We might have preferences as far as 2-liters, cans, fountain, or glass bottles, but our beverage of preference never changes.
When I went to Europe, the Coke tasted different. And, dare I say, better.
Some Coke drinkers say the same is true of the bottles imported from Mexico.
The difference is a little bit about the glass – but it’s mostly about the sugar.
Plastic and metal, which are the packaging options in the States, can affect the taste of you beverage. Glass does not, so part of the “cleaner” taste of the Mexican Coke could be due to that.
It could also result in more effervescence, or bubbles.
The measurable difference, though, is that American Coke uses high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener and Mexican Coke contains can sugar.
Advocates of the Mexican Coke claim that the cane sugar doesn’t have the chemical taste associated with high-fructose corn syrup.
High-fructose corn syrup is also associated with the issues rampant in processed food and is considered unhealthy by most laypeople.
Dieticians would tell you, though, that to your brain and body, glucose is glucose and even though your brain needs it to function, too much can lead to a high-calorie diet.
Do your own taste test at home and see whether or not you can tell the difference!
You can even snag the bottles of Mexican Coke at most Costco now, so have at it.
I think I might grab some myself the next time I go.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · beverages, coke, mexican coke, science, single topic, top