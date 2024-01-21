Woman Says Strange Things Started Happening After Exposing Suspicious Etsy Listings. – ‘I kept getting calls at my workplace.’
by Chris Allen
The internet is seemingly a ubiquitous facet of modern life. It’s how we read our news, buy household items, listen to music, and connect with others.
But it absolutely has a dark side. And it seems it wants to stay hidden from the light.
One woman on TikTok who goes by ‘Woah That Is Strange’ tried exposing some creepster accounts selling some messed up things on 3rd party selling sites.
And now she feels like she’s being watched and intimidated into silence.
“People needed to know what was going on,” she explains.
Her account was banned almost instantaneously. After having no account warnings.
And right before her account got the axe, she says “I kept getting calls at my work place.”
And no one would respond. They would just be breathing…
Four or five times.
She then explains that the same day her big expose´ video was posted, she went to her nephew’s basketball practice.
A strange, dressed-up man showed up.
“I noticed him looking at me several times. And he left without a kid”, she explains.
Watch the full, creepy video here:
@woahthatsstrange
I just wanted to let everyone know i have a new account #creepy #scary #scarytiktoks #ufo #uap #ufoキャッチャー #ghost
Let’s see what folks had to say:
One commenter offered advice to be on hyper alert.
While another person saw the original video before her account was banned and disapproves of what’s been going on.
Mainly, people like this commenter are just hoping she stays vigilant.
Never underestimate creepy people.
