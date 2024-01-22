Woman Walks Into Target And Works An 8-Hour Shift. She’s Not An Employee. – “Cleaning the bathroom was insane.”
by Chris Allen
Target is just a smorgasbord of humanity.
It’s messy, it’s packed, it’s got everything.
Working there has got to be a chaotic, nonstop thrill ride.
But working there for free?
What in the Mother Theresa is going on now?
One girl on TikTok named Madison did just that, and documented it all for us to see.
Including getting on her hands and knees cleaning a bathroom!
One customer asks “Do you know where the [Stanley] cups are?”
She responds, “Oh yeah they’re over here, and here’s a $20 gift card”
The good deeds DO go unpunished here, as she continues stocking shelves.
She continues her day, even buying items at random for people she comes across.
“That’s so nice! Thank you so much”, people said to her in surprised glee.
Well how’s that for some positivity?
Check out the full video here:
@ugh_madison
I worked at a random target store for free! @OLIPOP #olipoppartner
Let’s see what folks thought of the whole day.
One TikTok user wanted to see the ‘joy’ spread to their local Dollar Tree.
Another person imagines what Target management must be thinking.
One commenter took the words right out of my mouth.
Quite a way to spend 8 hours of your day.
I wonder if they have a full time job now.
