Women Get Expensive Surprise When They Discover “Bottomless Brunch” Doesn’t Include Food
by Matthew Gilligan
Call me crazy, but I’d think that any kind of restaurant deal that’s advertised as “bottomless” would mean UNLIMITED CHOW, right?
Well, think again!
A woman named Bri shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after when she and a friend went to a “bottomless” brunch and found out the hard way that the deal pertained to drinks and not food at the restaurant.
The video showed Bri and her friend chowing down on food…
And then the bill showed up…
Bri said, “We already ate! What do you mean?”
Bri realized it was their fault and the caption to her video reads, “Learnt a lesson.”
Check out the video.
@aliasssb
learnt a lesson
Let’s see how people reacted.
This individual was confused by this, too.
Another TikTokker explained what the deal is…
And this person had a similar experience…
Whoopsy daisy!
I bet they won’t make that mistake again!
