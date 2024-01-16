‘You don’t want this.’ – Dealership Employee Shares Models To Stay Away From When Looking For A New Car
by Ryan McCarthy
For people like me whose extent of car knowledge is where the brake, gas pedal, and windshield wipers are, buying a car can be an extremely stressful experience.
My Jetta is my baby, and I’m not giving up on him any time soon, but if I was, this TikToker would be the one to turn to for advice!
User @lifewithkey_ used his experience working at a car dealership to help all of us car noobs and put together a list of cars to stay away from when looking for new wheels!
He started off his list of lemons with the Chrysler 200, saying while it wasn’t the worst, it definitely wasn’t the best.
Keshawn warned potential buyers to get this model checked before deciding to purchase one.
Next on his watchlist was the Chevy Equinox, which he reveals is known in dealerships for its problems with Air Conditioning, Brakes, and Transmission.
Which even with my limited knowledge of cars, sounds pretty serious!
Next was the Buick Enclave, which Keshawn said were typically plagued with tons of electrical problems.
He also warned potential buyers about the car’s shaky transmission, “You DON’T want this!”
At number six on his list was the Ford Escape, coming with the warning that owners never “escape” the problems that come with this model.
Get it. Like the name of the car. Escape.
Keshawn said that he can’t remember seeing one without the check engine light on, and that the car’s transmission would give up on you within 75,000 miles.
After a quick search, Google tells you that the average transmission should last up to 300,000 miles with proper maintenance. Yikes!
And at number two on his list was the Dodge Journey, saying the only journey you were getting was one to bankruptcy!
He mentioned problems with the car’s airbags, which is not what you want to hear with something that can save your life in the event of a crash!
Keshawn also pointed out problems with the fuel system and the transmission, which he said were only the beginning of this model’s issues.
This user rushed to the comments to get Keshawn’s approval for his recent purchase.
And this mechanic definitely agreed with his list, suggesting buyers stay away from American cars in general!
And this commenter said that after enough time on TikTok, she will be scared away from every car out there!
Can I just take Keshawn to the dealer with me the next time I need a new car?
He’s a life-saver!
