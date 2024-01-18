Younger Sibling Tried To Make A Wedding About Her, So This Woman Stood Up For Her Friend
by Trisha Leigh
What are friends for, if not standing up for you when you can’t stand up for yourself?
If you’re lucky enough to have a good friend, this is one of your jobs – no matter who is making them feel badly on any particular day.
OP’s friend is a recently engaged middle child.
My (25f) close friend Robin (23f) just got engaged to her long term partner a few weeks ago. Her partner (24M) asked me for some help with setting up the proposal and the whole thing was lovely.
Since then they have been having a look at Pinterest for colour schemes and venues, but no actual planning yet.
For a little background on Robins’ sisters (17f and 25f), they can be a little much. Robin has always been the quietest one of the 3 and while she get’s along fine with them, I wouldn’t say they’re super close.
Her sisters can sometimes say or do things that are a little out of line, and they just expect Robin to accept it and not say anything.
I have met the younger sister before, and she does seem to expect things to go her own way.
When her younger sister joked that the wedding would be about her, OP jokingly put her in her place.
Now my husband and I were at Robin’s house a few days after their engagement and her younger sister stopped by quickly with her boyfriend.
She was talking about the wedding and said something along the lines of ‘well we all know it’s mostly going to be about me anyway’. She said it quite straight faced and while I figured she was probably joking, I knew she’d made comments like this in the past that had upset Robin.
So I said back ‘I think your sisters wedding will be about her, not you.’ I definitely meant this as a joke, and thought I had used a joking tone.
She left shortly after.
Now, some people think she was too harsh.
I’ve since found out she was quite angry at my comment, and has told her mum and oldest sister. Robin knows it was a joke, and has said she actually appreciated me standing up for her.
Her sisters however now don’t want me involved in any aspect of the wedding planning, and have said it should ‘really be a family thing anyway.’
Some of her other family have commented I was harsh and that she’s ‘just a kid.’
In my eyes, it was intended as a joke but also I think 17 is old enough to know what may be an inappropriate thing to say, and understand that her comment hurt her sisters feelings.
I’m starting to feel bad though, so AITA?
Does Reddit agree? I’m dying to know!
The top comment says it’s about time someone put her in her place.
The only thing that matters is her friend.
After all, wedding days should always be about the bride.
She might rope the groom in, if she needs help.
See, this is a good friend right here.
She shouldn’t feel badly at all!
