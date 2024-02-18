A Home Trend Called The “Inaccessible Landing” Is All The Rage And People Are Wondering Why They Even Exist
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve seen these things before in houses and I always thought to myself…well, that’s odd…and what’s the point of that?!?!
I’m talking about those landings above doors in foyers in suburban homes that no one can reach without a ladder.
What’s going on up there…?
And it turns out that I’m not the only person who thinks this way because a lot of folks on Twitter have been talking about “inaccessible landings” lately.
One of my least-liked design elements of suburban design is this inaccessible landing I see in foyers.
Any creative solutions for "staging" it out there? pic.twitter.com/YCoCwF11LN
— Alan Corey | Real Estate Maximalist (@RealEstateMaxi) January 16, 2024
This person has seen it before…
This looks oddly familiar…
Rural Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/Ti7QNI6Lnw
— Dusty (@DarkSkynet) January 22, 2024
Another Twitter user shared an interesting photo.
We added a carved, illuminated, longhorn skull to ours as a focal art piece. pic.twitter.com/ZBp4iBJXBr
— Brian Erb (@brianerb) January 16, 2024
Another person had a different approach.
I would decorate it the same as any shelf basically. You just have to get the balance and scale right. Much larger items. You could even make it a focal point like this which I think looks quite nice. pic.twitter.com/0Xb4bQOoKP
— ❤️🩹 Kate (@theantiherokate) January 17, 2024
And then there was this idea.
I turned our space-wasting landing area into a kids fort, with a ladder and some lights pic.twitter.com/r5mJxZllx6
— Coleman McCormick (@colemanm) January 17, 2024
This became a trending idea, so Chipotle had to throw its hat into the ring…
please don’t lean over the glass 🤭 https://t.co/bneWn766ak pic.twitter.com/x6QEtMFyJQ
— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 19, 2024
Well, that’s different…
What do you think about this trend?