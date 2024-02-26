February 26, 2024 at 11:39 am

Bank Customer Found $200,000 Deposited Into Her Account And Then Immediately Withdrawn Leaving Her With A Negative Balance

Where did that come from?!?!

You’ve probably noticed small discrepancies in your bank account from time to time, but a whopping $200,000?

We should all be so lucky!

But it happened to a woman named Valeria and she talked about what happened in a video she posted to TikTok.

Valeria said, “Would you guys have believed me if I told you that almost $200,000 was deposited into my bank account?”

She said that she was on vacation and checked her account balance and noticed the incredible sum.

She said that she went through a bunch of different emotions and that she had her partner log in to her account to see if it was real.

They logged out and logged in again and that’s when she noticed a withdrawal of $199,500 had been made.

Hmmm…

Valeria said, “How was someone going to play me like that? That is so wrong.”

She said her account returned to its original balance of -$5.80 (ouch) and her caption reads, “IDK WHO DID THIS BUT I WANT MY 200k BACK INTO MY ACCOUNT.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what people had to say.

One person was surprised by one part of the video…

This TikTokker shared what they would’ve done.

And this viewer said something similar happened to her boyfriend.

That was pretty crazy!

Now PLEASE let that kind of money end up in my account!

