Boss Insisted On Picking Up All His Employees Who Tried To Call Out Because Of A Bad Winter Storm
by Matthew Gilligan
Depending on your point of view, this story will either make you smile or shake your head in disgust.
Here’s what happened: a TikTokker named Amirraa in Portland, Oregon posted a video and showed viewers what happened after an ice storm hit the area and she and some of her co-workers tried to take the day off due to bad weather.
Portland and the Pacific Northwest have been hit by bad ice storms this winter and businesses and schools have been forced to close periodically.
But Amirraa and her fellow employees were in for a surprise…her boss decided to pick all of them up himself…because the show must go on!
She said, “And I was hoping he would just let the store be closed for the day.”
@pixieamirraa
Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person had a similar experience.
This TikTok user’s boss called an Uber for them…
And one person thought this was a nice gesture.
