Bride-To-Be Insisted That Her Sister Wear A Wig To Her Wedding, But She Doesn’t Want To Hide Her Baldness
by Matthew Gilligan
I think everyone who is planning a wedding loses their mind a little bit, but this is a weird one…
Especially when you consider that the person being hostile toward this young woman is her sister.
Read her story below and see if you think she’s acting like an *******.
AITA for refusing to wear a wig to my sister’s wedding?
“When I was 10 years old, I (17F) lost all my hair and have been bald ever since.
It bothered me a lot at first so I would always wear wigs to hide my baldness.
She had a change of heart.
Since about a year I’ve kind of come to accept it, and now I even think I can look pretty cute even without wearing a wig.
So I started wearings wigs less and less, and since about three months ago I stopped wearing them completely.
Now my older sister (24F) is getting married in a few weeks, and she asked me if I would wear a wig to her wedding.
I said I wouldn’t, and she asked me again to do it for her, because it’s just a small effort on my part.
I refused again because I finally got comfortable with my appearance, and I don’t want to hide it anymore.
People just won’t let her be…
She told me I’m being unreasonable because it’s such a small thing to do for her wedding day and walked off.
Now my parents are also trying to convince me to just do this one little thing for my sister on her special day to make her happy, but it feels like everyone is just trying to hide that I’m bald.
I’d understand her point if I had never gone anywhere without a wig before and this would be the first time everyone saw me without a wig, but everyone has already seen me without a wig.
Everyone already knows I’m bald, so there wouldn’t be any attention stealing.
AITA for refusing to honour my sister’s request about wearing a wig?”
