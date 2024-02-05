Check Out The Secret Bargains On The Costco Website That Can Save Customers A Lot Of Cash
by Laura Lynott
We all kinda want to save some cash right now and you might have another way to do that, according to this Costco hack.
@raviwadan told Costco shoppers they can save by logging on to a little-known section of the company website.
He said if you go to the gift cards section, there’s an offer of cards worth more than what they’re being sold for!
Log me on, right?!
The TikToker said some restaurants had $100 gift cards selling on the site for $80. While a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card could be snapped up for $450.
He said: “It surprises me how many people don’t know this, but costco.com actually sells gift cards to some of your favorite places at a discount.”
“Right now you can get a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card for $450. You can get $100 of Domino’s gift cards for $80. You can get $100 of Papa Johns for $80. You can also get $100 of gift cards to California Pizza Kitchen or Pete’s Coffee for $80, $60 in gift cards to Krispy Kreme for $49.99.”
He continues to report on many of the discounted cards, including two from pizza giants Domino’s and Papa Johns, each offering $100 worth of cards in $25 denominations for just $80 through the site…”
The list goes on. And yes, there are brilliant deals in this section of the website, clearly!
He said: “So, if you’re not checking for gift cards on costco.com, you’re not taking full advantage of your Costco membership.”
Log me on and check me out, I want one of those Costco deals!
Watch the full video here:
@raviwadan
Start buying gift cards at @Costco Wholesale to save money! #moneysavingtips #costcogiftcards #giftcarddeals #costcotiktok #costcofinds #giftcards
Here’s what people thought of the bargains clip:
Now that WOULD be cool!
People getting into this!
Good question!
Don’t forget about those gift cards, fam!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!