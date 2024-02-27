Customer Got Back At The Waitstaff Who Gave Her “Awful” Service By Paying In Pennies, But Then She Tipped $100
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been to a Dick’s Last Resort restaurant before?
If not, let me fill you in: it’s a chain of eateries and the employees go out of their way to treat the customers like garbage.
Sounds fun, right?
Well, a woman named Madison decided to get some revenge on her waitress at a Dick’s restaurant and she documented the whole thing on TikTok.
Madison withstood the harassment of the staff, who threw napkins at her and even tied her to a chair.
Sounds like a fun night out!
But then it was Madison’s turn to get even…she decided to pay her bill in pennies.
Take that!
The waiter said, “No. The ****? You’re not.”
He then added, “I hate you so ******* much.”
Madison decided to be a good sport and tipped the waiter $100.
The waiter said, “At least you made it worth it. I would’ve followed you out to the street and fought you.”
Awwwwww!
Let’s see the video.
Paying with pennies at the worlds rudest restaurant!! dont think they liked it😭
All’s well that ends well!
