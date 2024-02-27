February 27, 2024 at 4:46 pm

Customer Got Back At The Waitstaff Who Gave Her “Awful” Service By Paying In Pennies, But Then She Tipped $100

Have you ever been to a Dick’s Last Resort restaurant before?

If not, let me fill you in: it’s a chain of eateries and the employees go out of their way to treat the customers like garbage.

Sounds fun, right?

Well, a woman named Madison decided to get some revenge on her waitress at a Dick’s restaurant and she documented the whole thing on TikTok.

Madison withstood the harassment of the staff, who threw napkins at her and even tied her to a chair.

Sounds like a fun night out!

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

But then it was Madison’s turn to get even…she decided to pay her bill in pennies.

Take that!

The waiter said, “No. The ****? You’re not.”

He then added, “I hate you so ******* much.”

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Madison decided to be a good sport and tipped the waiter $100.

The waiter said, “At least you made it worth it. I would’ve followed you out to the street and fought you.”

Awwwwww!

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Let’s see the video.

@ugh_madison

Paying with pennies at the worlds rudest restaurant!! dont think they liked it😭

♬ original sound – ugh madison

Here’s how people reacted.

One viewer got a kick out this video.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Another individual knew when he broke character.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

And this TikTok user made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

All’s well that ends well!

The Sifter