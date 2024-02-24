Customer Shows Hobby Lobby Prices The Same Product Differently In The Same Store
by Laura Lynott
If you’re out in the store, you’re right to try to find bargains but what if there’s all kinds of prices on that floor that make absolutely no sense.
My initial answer will always be GO LOW. And this woman, out shopping in Hobby Lobby showed us all, we gotta even check the entire rail for the same items sometimes to get that cheaper price! Eh. Who knew.
@brandy.english said she went shopping for doll’s house material in Hobby Lobby and what she found she could NOT believe.
She told her followers on TikTok: “I saw a TikTok that said Hobby Lobby’s prices are not consistent and I’m just here to confirm that is true.”
She added: “I am at Hobby Lobby right now, looking at dollhouse stuff. This door store is $10.99. But this door, the same, is $9.99. These little steps are $14.99 but the same exact steps behind it are $8.49. Like what even?”
Well, that makes absolutely no sense. But now we know we have to check all the rails in shops!
Watch the full clip here for more:
Here’s what people thought of the price differences:
Get your act together, Hobby Lobby!