Dad Was Impatient And Wouldn’t Listen About A Work Order, So Son Lets Him Have His Way And Ruins His Day
by Matthew Gilligan
Take it easy, Pops…
The person you’re about to hear from has a father who is the definition of IMPATIENT…and the old geezer ended up learning a valuable lesson after he wouldn’t just keep his trap shut and listen.
Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.
You don’t want to wait patiently for 30 seconds? Then you’ll be forced to wait patiently for an hour or more.
My dad (64) has always been a patient man back when I (32) was younger.
But lately, his patience is getting thinner than my receding hairline lol.
Maybe it comes with age, but please do correct me if I’m wrong.
He’s going downhill.
He gets frustrated easily on things even if it’s a normal everyday moment like long lines, light traffic, waiting for people even if he’s early on the time of the appointment. I hope I got my point across.
A while ago, I called my supplier to order some copper wires to replenish our stock as I’m doing inventory (we own a small contracting firm).
My dad told me to drop what I’m currently doing and drive him somewhere before we go to our supplier to pick-up the goods.
As I started the car, our supplier texted me to message the said orders for confirmation purposes and to avoid any errors.
Their dad wasn’t hearing them.
My dad immediately blurted “that stuff can wait, let’s go.”
Me: “but dad this is from our-”
Dad: somehow irritated “THAT. CAN. WAIT. LET’S. GO.”
Me: “Okay, whatever you say.”
He was in for a surprise.
When we arrived at our supplier’s store, my dad was surprised as the receptionist told him that we didn’t order anything as they didn’t receive any confirmation from us.
Annoyed, dad told me “I thought you already called them to order?”
Me: “remember the text that I was replying? Yes, it’s the supplier asking for confirmation. You can’t wait for 30 freaking seconds for me to reply, you’ll be waiting here for 30 minutes or so for it to be done.”
Lesson learned!
Ending, we waited for more than an hour as there are a lot of orders before they could process ours.
He’s annoyed as hell but doesn’t have any choice but to bear the consequences of his impatience.
His torment worsened as he can’t change the channel on the TV as it shows a sucky afternoon drama.
Me? I have my portable game console with me at all times.
Time passed like a breeze.
Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
One Reddit user was impressed.
Another individual said their father should see a doctor.
Another reader talked about their Boomer dad.
This individual brought up a good point…
And this Reddit user thinks they need to have a talk.
Sounds like this guy needs to go see a doctor.
It never hurts, right?
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · dad, malicious compliance, patience, reddit, top, white text