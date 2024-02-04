Daughter Refused To Accept Tuition Help From Her Controlling Dad, And Makes Sure All The Family Knows He’s Not Paying
This dad could teach a course on Micromanagement 101.
His daughter took to Reddit to share her story.
My aunt and uncle are paying for my cousin’s college.
My dad had a college fund for me, but he had stipulations like he wanted nothing below a B for grades and to pre approve any classes I take, weekly meetings to discuss grades and a bunch of other stuff.
Which would be fine if you have a normal dad.
Mine isn’t.
The girl’s father has been controlling when it comes to grades ever since middle school.
My dad has a temper and I spent 6th-12th grade stressed out about grades and being screamed at or grounded over things that sometimes weren’t even my fault.
Like a teacher not updating online grading and an assignment being marked “missing” because of it.
And getting my backpack and locker randomly searched by him for no reason besides “to make sure I’m not hiding anything “.
In order to avoid her father’s control, the writer decided to pay for her own schooling.
I decided to pay for school myself because of 1) not being stressed over getting screamed at, and 2) I didn’t feel like constantly worrying that he’d disapprove of a class or a grade and decide not to pay.
Which I could totally see him doing.
I’d rather be in debt than controlled for 4 more years.
I just finished my first year.
When her extended family inquired about the cost of the school, she was honest.
Well my family got together on the 4th and… well sometimes they’re nosey.
They were talking about my cousin’s school and my uncle looked at my dad and said “well how much is – my name- school costing you?”
I said, “what are you asking him for I’m the one paying for it?”
The dad felt upset and exposed by his daughter’s answer.
Later on my dad was pissed off and said that it was out of line to say that and I embarrassed him.
I didn’t do it to embarrass him, I was just being honest. He doesn’t even know how much tuition is so he was the wrong person to ask.
AITA
The people of Reddit were on the daughter’s side for this story.
One reader assured the writer that her father’s emotions are not hers to manage.
Another person said he should be embarrassed.
And this reader just wanted to focus on being proud of the writer for pursuing a college degree!
We also wish her the best of luck.
