February 3, 2024 at 9:37 am

Emergency Dispatcher Follows The Rules And Indignant Business Owner Gets A Lesson On How Rules Work

by Chris Allen

Source: Reddi/AITA

Sometimes you just gotta do as you’ve been instructed.

Due diligence followed, protocols adhered-to; that’s that!

Usually though, you don’t get to hear about a disrespectful person getting their comeuppance.

In this short story though, you do. And it’s delectable.

YOU DON’T CALL ME…

I work as an emergency dispatcher and 911 operator.

The other night we got a call about a pickup truck parked at a tire store, loading tires in the back.

Deputies responded and found that, yes, a theft had obviously occurred and asked if I would call the owner to see if he wanted to come out and file a report.

OP explains this brief and eyebrow-raising phone call he put out.

The owner was obviously annoyed with the 1:30 phone call, as people tend to be, but once I explain the circumstances, they tend to react appreciatively.

But as I began, “This is [County] communications. We have deputies out at your-”

He snarled, “YOU DON’T CALL ME AT THIS TIME OF THE D**N MORNING!” and hung up.

Well. He obviously didn’t care that much, then, did he?

*shrug*

Ok then. On to protocol steps.

I radioed the deputies.

“Made contact with the owner and he advised we do not call him at this time of morning.”

“[County], did you add that to the notes?”

“10-4. I did.”

“Show us clear, then!”

Then this delusional owner gets a taste of the ol’ “TRY AGAIN” medicine.

A few days later, my supervisor told me the owner, after filing a report the next day for the stolen tires, complained that we should’ve contacted him when it happened.

The complaint made it down to my supervisor, who kicked the notes and a recording of the 45-second phone call back up the chain.

The owner was basically told where he could shove his complaint.

Justice: served.

Let’s see what fellow Redditors had to say:

A person in the same line of business even chimed in.

Source: Reddit/MaliciousCompliance

Another commenter had an utterly brilliant, technically correct alternate ending.

Source: Reddit/MaliciousCompliance

And one Redditor just wheely put it in contest.

Source: Reddit/MaliciousCompliance

Applause: warranted.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter