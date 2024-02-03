Emergency Dispatcher Follows The Rules And Indignant Business Owner Gets A Lesson On How Rules Work
by Chris Allen
Sometimes you just gotta do as you’ve been instructed.
Due diligence followed, protocols adhered-to; that’s that!
Usually though, you don’t get to hear about a disrespectful person getting their comeuppance.
In this short story though, you do. And it’s delectable.
YOU DON’T CALL ME…
I work as an emergency dispatcher and 911 operator.
The other night we got a call about a pickup truck parked at a tire store, loading tires in the back.
Deputies responded and found that, yes, a theft had obviously occurred and asked if I would call the owner to see if he wanted to come out and file a report.
OP explains this brief and eyebrow-raising phone call he put out.
The owner was obviously annoyed with the 1:30 phone call, as people tend to be, but once I explain the circumstances, they tend to react appreciatively.
But as I began, “This is [County] communications. We have deputies out at your-”
He snarled, “YOU DON’T CALL ME AT THIS TIME OF THE D**N MORNING!” and hung up.
Well. He obviously didn’t care that much, then, did he?
*shrug*
Ok then. On to protocol steps.
I radioed the deputies.
“Made contact with the owner and he advised we do not call him at this time of morning.”
“[County], did you add that to the notes?”
“10-4. I did.”
“Show us clear, then!”
Then this delusional owner gets a taste of the ol’ “TRY AGAIN” medicine.
A few days later, my supervisor told me the owner, after filing a report the next day for the stolen tires, complained that we should’ve contacted him when it happened.
The complaint made it down to my supervisor, who kicked the notes and a recording of the 45-second phone call back up the chain.
The owner was basically told where he could shove his complaint.
Justice: served.
Let’s see what fellow Redditors had to say:
A person in the same line of business even chimed in.
Another commenter had an utterly brilliant, technically correct alternate ending.
And one Redditor just wheely put it in contest.
Applause: warranted.
