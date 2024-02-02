Employee Claims That Snitching Is The Best Way To Get Back At Someone In Corporate America
by Matthew Gilligan
Snitches get stitches…
Have you ever heard that phrase before?
Well, it seems that a woman who posted a viral video on TikTok hasn’t, because she had some interesting advice to share with folks about how the corporate world works.
She asked viewers, “How do you ruin someone’s life, but like in a corporate way?”
Her answer?
“You become a snitch. I don’t care if you’ve never been a snitch a day in your life. To get back at someone in corporate, be a snitch.”
She told viewers a story about a co-worker and said, “She literally made my life a living hell for a solid year.”
She added, “She made this like weird comment to another employee about how she was keeping a list of everything that our boss was doing incorrectly. And she was going to take that list and talk to her about it.”
She said that she thought this was strange, so she decided to snitch on her to her boss.
She then said that her boss “got her moved immediately. And you know what, my life was really great up until I left that job. It was great. And I never regretted that.”
The woman continued, “And the other girl that got moved, the demon … she was like so upset that she had to move but she like tried to act like she wasn’t. She really got moved to a closet, like her desk and everything.”
Her final advice in the video was, “So you know just be a snitch.”
Check out the video.
@marshymacc
#stitch with @Matthew Bunker wish i had snitched on her sooner
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One viewer has snitched before…
This individual keeps her mouth shut at work.
And this TikTok user really went through it at a government job.
I don’t know about all that…
But hey… if it works, it works!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.