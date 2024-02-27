Former Amazon Employee Said He Was Fired Because He Complained About Heavy Packages. – ‘I never meant to offend anyone.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes, the bosses don’t take kindly to complaining or poking fun at the company.
And a TikTokker named Kendall learned that lesson the hard way after he was fired by Amazon for posting a video where he joked about not wanting to carry heavy items that customers ordered.
Kendall’s original video went viral and he told viewers, “Hi guys, I have some bad news. Uh, Amazon done fired my dumb ***.”
He told viewers that he worked for Amazon for seven years and he said, “I made a video about four weeks ago where I told people to stop buying heavy items from Amazon because, as an Amazon worker, I’m tired of lifting heavy items.”
Kendall said he apologized if he offended anyone, “Especially people who are disabled or people who are older…I do wanna say, if you were offended by that video, I am sorry. I never meant to offend anyone or discriminate against anyone.”
Kendall added, “So to all my Amazonians, all my day ones, if I’ve ever made you laugh, cry, if I’ve ever entertained you in any way, and you want to return the favor, and you wanna help a brother out, I’m going to drop my Cash App below.”
Man, that’s rough…
Here’s what he had to say.
Sounds like he’s sincere.
Hope he gets a new job soon!
