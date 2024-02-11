‘Give me my package. Thank you.’ – Customer Followed A UPS Truck Because A Package She Was Waiting For Wasn’t Delivered
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes, you have to take things into your own hands…
And that’s exactly what a woman named Cecilia did around Christmas so she could make sure that the holidays weren’t ruined!
Cecilia posted a video to TikTok and talked about how she tracked down a UPS truck that failed to deliver a Christmas present to her house.
She said, “Did I just drive to track down the UPS man because he apparently ‘could not deliver’ my package to my house? Abso-freaking-lutely. I said well where is this truck? Where is the truck on the map?”
She continued, “And I got in my car and I tracked this man down. This is the most expensive, most important Christmas gift and you talking about you ‘missed the delivery…could not deliver’. Hell no. Give me my ****!”
Cecilia then said, “And then the driver had the nerve to like act upset. Boy, I whipped my car right in front of that truck like, hi yes, this is my tracking number. Give me my package. Thank you. Thank you.”
She wasn’t messing around!
Here’s her video.
@ceciliawho
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone EXCEPT you 🙃 #trackingups #trackingdownupstruck #packages
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
This person shared their own delivery story.
Another TikTokker seemed annoyed by their experience.
And one individual won’t use FedEx again.
Nice work!
