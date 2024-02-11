February 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm

‘Give me my package. Thank you.’ – Customer Followed A UPS Truck Because A Package She Was Waiting For Wasn’t Delivered

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

Sometimes, you have to take things into your own hands…

And that’s exactly what a woman named Cecilia did around Christmas so she could make sure that the holidays weren’t ruined!

Cecilia posted a video to TikTok and talked about how she tracked down a UPS truck that failed to deliver a Christmas present to her house.

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

She said, “Did I just drive to track down the UPS man because he apparently ‘could not deliver’ my package to my house? Abso-freaking-lutely. I said well where is this truck? Where is the truck on the map?”

She continued, “And I got in my car and I tracked this man down. This is the most expensive, most important Christmas gift and you talking about you ‘missed the delivery…could not deliver’. Hell no. Give me my ****!”

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

Cecilia then said, “And then the driver had the nerve to like act upset. Boy, I whipped my car right in front of that truck like, hi yes, this is my tracking number. Give me my package. Thank you. Thank you.”

She wasn’t messing around!

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

Here’s her video.

@ceciliawho

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone EXCEPT you 🙃 #trackingups #trackingdownupstruck #packages

♬ original sound – Ceciliawho

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This person shared their own delivery story.

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

Another TikTokker seemed annoyed by their experience.

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

And one individual won’t use FedEx again.

Source: TikTok/@ceciliawho

She wasn’t messing around!

Nice work!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter