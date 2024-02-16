February 16, 2024 at 6:29 pm

‘How do I know you have a disability?’ – Grocery Store Security Guard Didn’t Believe That A Woman’s Service Dog Was Legit

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve seen a lot of this stuff lately…

I’m talking about people giving other folks a hard time because they don’t believe that the pet they have with them in public is actually a service animal.

This time it comes to us from a woman named Sadie who shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened to her when she brought her service dog into a store with her.

Sadie’s video showed what happened when she was confronted at a grocery store and was eventually kicked out because the person said that was with a “pet” instead of a service animal.

Sadie went back and forth with the worker, who wasn’t understanding her point-of-view and asked her, “How do I know you have a disability?”

She was clearly frustrated and wrote in the caption to her video, “Long story short, does anyone know of any good discrimination lawyers in Tulsa?”

Check out the video.

@affinityk9academy

Long story short, does anyone know of any good discrimination lawyers in Tulsa? #accessibility #accessissue #servicedog #servicedoglife #disabledbusinessowner #workingk9 #tulsaoklahoma #dogtraining #dobetter #easymoneybaby️💸 #lawyersoftiktok

♬ original sound – Sadie Kosenko

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer offered up a good idea.

Another person shared their thoughts…

And one TikTok user said this guy needs to be fired.

Seeing a lot of stories like this these days…

What’s the deal?!?!

