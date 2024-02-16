‘How do I know you have a disability?’ – Grocery Store Security Guard Didn’t Believe That A Woman’s Service Dog Was Legit
by Matthew Gilligan
We’ve seen a lot of this stuff lately…
I’m talking about people giving other folks a hard time because they don’t believe that the pet they have with them in public is actually a service animal.
This time it comes to us from a woman named Sadie who shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened to her when she brought her service dog into a store with her.
Sadie’s video showed what happened when she was confronted at a grocery store and was eventually kicked out because the person said that was with a “pet” instead of a service animal.
Sadie went back and forth with the worker, who wasn’t understanding her point-of-view and asked her, “How do I know you have a disability?”
She was clearly frustrated and wrote in the caption to her video, “Long story short, does anyone know of any good discrimination lawyers in Tulsa?”
Check out the video.
@affinityk9academy
Here’s what people had to say.
Seeing a lot of stories like this these days…
What’s the deal?!?!
