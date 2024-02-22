Guy On The Train Snapped At A Mom About Her Crying Baby, So A Passenger Comes To Her Rescue
by Trisha Leigh
Listen, no one wants to be traveling with a crying baby – not the parents, not the other passengers, and not even the baby itself.
That said, it’s just a fact of life that people with children need and want to travel.
OP ran into that situation recently on a train.
I was traveling by train and I was sitting next to a guy. In front of us was a woman and her baby.
Even though the mother was prepared, the baby still cried.
The woman was prepared with toys and everything for the baby but the baby was crying the whole time anyway no matter how much she tried to stop him.
Another passenger went off on her, so OP stepped in.
The guy next to me wanted to sleep and snapped at her “why the hell would you bring a baby with yourself in the train? I’m trying to sleep”
The poor woman turned red and apologized but I couldn’t just sit there and watch him treat her like that.
I snapped at him ” what the hell do you expect her to do? Mail the baby? If she wants to go somewhere and she has a baby then the baby will go with her. You have a problem with that? Get a private jet. You can’t? Then shut up like the rest of us”
Needless to say we got into a fight and I’m pretty sure he thinks I’m an a——-.
I don’t think Reddit is going to give her a hard time, do you?
The top comment says the man needed to have more empathy.
This person points out the mom likely wanted the baby to stop crying, too.
Be like the Korean grandma.
They love OP for standing up for her.
The guy really needs to examine himself.
Society is so against moms and children these days.
It’s a sad state of affairs.
