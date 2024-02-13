Guy Pranks His Grandma By Convincing Her That GTA V Is Actually The News. – ‘Boy he’s banged up pretty good.’
by Chris Allen
It’s just so heart-warming and wholesome.
Sit grandma down for the nightly news.
It’s Christmas time, got a hot cocoa with marshmallows.
And play an innocent-enough-looking prank on grandma.
This TikTok user captured the funny moments for all of us to enjoy.
“Stupid idiot, he needed to be stopped”, grandma says in complete disbelief at the inhumanity of the situation.
She even recognized a few of the landmarks!
Said she’d even been there herself, by golly.
She’s utterly shocked that he keeps going!
“Boy he’s banged up pretty good, he outta be stopped.”
But she was absolutely impressed with the guy’s driving ability.
Just a wholesome, fun evening.
We do hope they let her in on the secret eventually.
Check out the full video here:
@gavenjohnson_
And for a similar laugh with the same grandma, you’ve got to see this one about dinosaurs.
@gavenjohnson_
Let’s see what folks had to say.
I think these exact thoughts almost daily.
One user was tickled at how effective this was.
While another person just marvelled at how wonderful grandmas are.
I wonder if that driver’s in jail by now.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!