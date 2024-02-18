February 18, 2024 at 3:33 pm

Guy Shares That His SIster Was Bullied At School For Not Having A Stanley Water Bottle

Here we go with the Stanley water bottle craze again…

But this story has a bit of a twist: a man posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when he gave his sister a water bottle…that was NOT a Stanley…

The man said that the bottle “gets the job done” but he didn’t know what was coming next.

His sister went to school with the bottle he gave her and when she came home that day, she said she’d never use that “ghetto water bottle” again after she was bullied by kids because she didn’t have a Stanley bottle.

He said his took his sister to school the next day and noticed that almost every kid there had a Stanley bottle.

He said that he took his sister’s friend home and she laughed at HIS bottle…so he decided it was time to splurge and get his sister a Stanley.

But then he had a revelation and said that he got curious if his sister’s friend really felt that way or his sister told her friend to do that so he’d break down and get her a Stanley.

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One person brought up an interesting point…

This viewer just doesn’t get it…

And one person nailed it.

This is getting ridiculous!

What’s the big deal?!?!

