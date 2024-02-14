Guy Takes A Week Of Of Work After A Family Tragedy, And Now His Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Exploiting The Situation
by Matthew Gilligan
This is one helluva thing to be accused of…
Exploiting a family tragedy?
Ouch!
But is that what this person really did?
Check out their story below and see what you think…
AITA for “exploiting a family tragedy”?
“At the weekend my uncle passed away.
I had not seen him in a few years but when I was a child we used to be quite close and I used to be really close to his children.
It was obviously upsetting for me to hear.
Understandably, they asked for time off…
I put a meeting in with my manager at work to tell them what had happened and explain that I would need time off for the funeral.
When I met with my manager she said it was company policy for at least 3 days off for a bereavement but she asked if I thought I would need a bit longer.
I said I wasn’t sure at the moment and my manager asked if I would prefer a week.
I said as long as it is okay with her then yes a week would be good and it would allow me to see family before the funeral and offer help.
I mentioned this to my girlfriend and she mentioned that she didn’t think I was that upset to need a week off and asked if I was holding up okay.
I told her I was upset but not completely broken since me and my uncle hadn’t been close in years.
Then things went sideways…
She asked if I would be spending the week with family and I told her I’d spend a few days with family, but that I’ll probably take a couple of days for myself and just stay home and have some time alone.
She accused me of misleading my work to get more time off but I pointed out it was my manager who suggested a week, not me.
I would have accepted 3 days.
She said I was exploiting a family tragedy to get extra annual leave.
I disagreed with her and said it’s hardly like I’m using my time off for a holiday and that I shouldn’t have to spend it all with family for it to be acceptable but she said what I did what horrible.
AITA for “exploiting a family tragedy”?”
Check out what people had to say.
This person said they’re NTA and explained why.
Another person agreed and had some thoughts about this.
One reader thinks the manager did the right thing.
This individual made a good point.
And this person was right on-point.
Time to get a new girlfriend…
