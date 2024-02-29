Hair Stylist Snoops Through People’s Checks And Get Angry She Isn’t Making As Much As The Weekend Crew, So Boss Gives Her What She Wants And She Actually Loses Money
Being a boss can be difficult, especially when it comes to making sure all employees feel taken care of.
This woman took to Reddit to share her story.
Not a super grand MC, but it was my pettiest moment when it’s come to work for sure.
First some background: I own a tanning salon, and it is open from 9am to 9pm every day.
The woman owns a business in a college town.
There are usually 5-6 girls working part-time there, and the pay is 12 dollars an hour plus cash commissions on the things they sell (packages, lotions).
It’s worth noting that it’s a small non-chain business in a college town.
All of the paychecks are kept in a drawer, in individual envelopes with the employees names on them taped shut. They pick up their envelope on pay day.
And it has worked well… EXCEPT for one instance.
One employee was enraged upon her discovery.
This worker decided to open everyone’s envelopes to see their pay, and she was LIVID that one girl was getting paid $2 more an hour.
Instead of just asking me about it, she decided to blast the employee group chat and accuse me of ripping them off etc.
Before you think the same thing, it’s worth noting again that this is a college town with all college age workers.
Which for my particular salon it has meant it’s VERY hard to consistently have someone who wants to close weekends. They are all usually going home, have plans, want to study, etc.
I try to be super accommodating, and I work around everyone’s schedules to the best of my ability. If someone says they cannot work, I do not ask questions I just accept it and plan accordingly.
Being the good boss that she is, the woman added bonus pay to the weekend shift.
So, the reason this girl made a little “extra” was because she offered to close both days every weekend because she didn’t mind.
She didn’t want as many week hours, so I offered to pay her a little extra because it was so difficult a lot of the times to schedule that.
Plus those two days can be a little slow, so commissions are usually not as good.
I guess the girl who snooped never bothered to look at the schedule to see if there was MAYBE a reason that girl made a little more (even though she really didn’t because she worked so few hours).
Cue malicious compliance.
I explained the situation to all of the girls. I told the snooper that since she was right, totally a rip off, I would make sure to fix it.
And so the boss righted her “wrong.”
I started scheduling both the snooper and my weekend closer every weekend night for the next 3 weeks. I really only needed one person working, but I had done a terrible wrong that needed to be made right! (At the extra pay for the snooper of course).
I would’ve done it longer, but she apologized and said she was totally fine going back to how it was because she wanted her weekends back and the extra pay wasn’t worth it!
I guess we could’ve decided that together if she had just talked to me in the first place instead of jumping to conclusions.
Reddit users were furious to hear of the employee’s snooping habit.
One person made sure to give attention to the closer’s feelings.
Another person felt justice wasn’t properly served.
This reader also felt that the employee needs to be fired.
And I have to agree!
Privacy is not something to be played with.
