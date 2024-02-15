‘He won’t take his eyes off this girl.’ – They See A Man Following A Young Woman And Think He’s Security, But Soon Figure Out She Could Be In Serious Danger
by Laura Lynott
Most of us completely switch off when we go shopping, just concentrating on what we want for the week’s meals.
But would you notice if something was really amiss in the store? Well, this couple really did and they were completely freaked out.
@thebaldguy33 said he and his wife spotted some seriously concerning behavior at a store in Tupelo, Mississippi.
He told his followers on TikTok how he was going to “give a PSA to everybody.”
He added that he and his wife had been shopping in what was: “Not a very large town, but a good-sized community and we were in one of the department stores there.”
Sounds kinda chill, right?
“I noticed a guy that was roaming around, and I thought he was probably part of their loss prevention,” he added.
So, rather than thinking this guy was suspect, his mind switched to thinking he had to be security. And that’s probably how most of us would be too! After all, this was a shopping trip!
But the guy started following a young woman – aged around 18 to 20 – around the store. She was totally unaware. He stood behind the young woman.
The TikToker said: “We get in line behind him, and he noticed us and was very nice and said, ‘Y’all go ahead, I’m not done shopping.’ So he gets out of line and kind of goes towards the end of the registers where you walk out and we noticed that he won’t take his eyes off this girl. He just will not stop watching her.”
Super creepy, right?
He continued: “He’s looking over his shoulder and every move she makes. Me and my wife noticed and we both got very uncomfortable with it.”
He added: “She was leaving, and my wife looked at me, and she said, ‘Go.’ And I gave her the credit card, and I followed the girl out, trying not to look like the creeper dude that we were just watching. Well, when we walk outside, he puts the stuff he had in his hands down, walks outside, and then gets on his phone.”
The TikToker got in his car and spotted the weird man trailing the young woman. She put her bags in her car and went back to another store.
He said: “I notice that there’s another car just kind of sitting about three or four spots down.”
It kind of looked like another car might have been waiting for the other guy. There was lights on and the guy in the car had a hoodie on!
The TikToker followed the young woman and told her he was concerned about the men outside.
He explained: “I kept my distance and said, ‘Ma’am, I just wanted to let you know that I saw a guy there–that made me and my wife feel very uncomfortable–kind of watching you.’”
Then it transpired the young woman was alert after all and she’d seen the man watching her! She explained she’d gone into the latest store to get away from him. The couple walked the young woman to her car and she drove off safe.
They are like guardian angels, watching out for people!
Watch the full clip here:
@thebaldguy33
Please be aware! This coukd have been a terrible situation!! #Holidays #PSA #TraffickingAwareness #Love
Here’s what people thought of the store drama:
Wow! Amazing.
Angels!
Amen!
Welp… that officially creeped me out!
Good thing these two were being vigilant!
