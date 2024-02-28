Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Because Of The “Orange Peel Theory.” So What Exactly Is It?
Have you heard about “the orange peel theory”?
If not, you’re about to get an education.
A woman named Ariel posted a video on TikTok and said that not only did she bring up the orange peel theory with her boyfriend, but the guy ended up dumping her over it.
Ariel explained, “My ex-boyfriend said the main reason that he broke up with me is because I brought up the orange peel theory, and he thought it was ridiculous. And you know what? I would like someone who wants to peel an orange for me. Really would! Not going to ask you to. I just want to know that you would. Is that too much to ask?”
This is the theory in a nutshell: people ask their partners to peel an orange for them.
If they say no, it means they’re not likely to be very supportive in the relationship. If they say yes, it means they are supportive and they’ll help out with small tasks.
Hmmm…you know all kinds of people are out there now trying this out.
It’s about to get ugly!
Here’s what she had to say.
orange peel theory was my ex’s final straw 🍊 #orangepeeltheory
And this is how TikTokkers reacted.
This individual knows about this theory.
Another viewer had a positive outcome.
And one viewer asked a good question…
I’ve literally never heard of this before.
Let’s hope you don’t fall victim to it…
