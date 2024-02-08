Her Parents Left Her Nephew In A Dangerous Situation, So She Never Allows Them To Babysit Her Daughter
It’s probably not big news to you that people who have children generally have a large investment in keeping them whole and healthy.
It was a bit more of a surprise to me, though, that there are some grandparents out there who don’t exactly share those same sentiments.
OP has a young daughter and has never allowed her parents to watch her.
My daughter is 5 and I’ve never let my parents babysit her because of something that happened years ago way before my husband and I planned to have our daughter.
This is because of a pretty appalling incident with one of her nephews.
One time, my parents were babysitting my brother’s 3 sons (ages 11, 9, and 6) for a weekend. Saturday afternoon they took the boys out to eat and then back to the house.
When they got back, my dad parked the car in the garage, closed it, and they all went inside the house. About 40 minutes later, they hear someone outside honking the car horn repetitively, but they couldn’t find any cars outside.
They later realized that the honking was coming from the garage, and that it was the 6 year old, that had fallen asleep and had awoken, and was frantically trying to get their attention because he was terrified.
Although the incident isn’t as appalling as her mother’s reaction to it.
We live in FL and with the summer heat, something tragic could’ve happened. We are all thankful that he is ok and that he woke up and alerted everyone.
My mom’s reaction to all this was infuriating. The 11 year old quickly called his mom (he is given his own phone anytime he is away from home) to let her know what happened and my mom was so annoyed and upset at him for that.
She also blamed him for “forgetting” his little brother in the car.
Her mother is upset about her lack of a relationship with her granddaughter, but OP doesn’t feel badly.
Ever since this happened, I lost all trust in my parents with handling children.
For the last 5 years my mom has told me that she wishes to watch my daughter, but my husband and I don’t feel comfortable with this.
Tbh I don’t care much if her feelings are hurt. I don’t feel like my daughter will be safe with her, and if something bad happens, I know she will not come forward about it and will try to hide it or downplay it.
She has told me that we’re being unreasonable by not letting her grandma spend quality time with our daughter.
AITA?
