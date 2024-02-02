High School Teacher Had A Weird Attendance Policy for His Students, So One Student Took Full Advantage
by Matthew Gilligan
I wish I had teachers like this in high school…
But that definitely wasn’t gonna happen where I went!
So I had to grind it out day to day.
But the person who wrote this story had a different experience.
Check out what they had to say in this story from Reddit.
No attendance policy? No problem!
“My senior year of high school i took a zero-period elective class (school started at 8, zero period was a 7am class).
The teacher only taught that class and was a former lawyer and adjunct college professor.
He told us “college won’t have an attendance policy so neither will I. You’ll be graded in the work you complete and any work you miss won’t count for or against you.”
We were given a quiz every week and a test at the end of every six weeks.
Apparently he expected us to follow his policy in good faith, and for the most part everyone did.
Let’s see how this policy really works.
But by the 5th six-weeks, baseball season was in full swing and I was tired of leaving home at 6:30 for class so I decided to test his policy.
I showed up for the first week and took the weekly quiz. I got an A. And I didn’t come back for the rest of that six-weeks period.
Hey, this isn’t bad at all!
To his credit, the teacher followed his policy.
I was graded on the 1 quiz I aced and got an A for the entire six weeks.
Though he apparently regularly asked if I was still a student. I felt bad and showed up again for the last 6 weeks.
That was awesome!
Way to maliciously comply!
