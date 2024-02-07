His Mother Wants To Hitch A Ride Due To Bad Weather, But His Wife Is Holding On To Old Grudges
by Trisha Leigh
Relationship dynamics are hard, and honestly, the people who genuinely love and get along with their in-laws are about the rarest and luckiest ones of the bunch.
Most of the time, a cordial relationship, or even one just tolerating each other, is a best-case scenario.
There is no love lost between OP’s wife and his mother, for good reason.
My father died unexpectedly in an accident last year. He was only 50.
My wife (30) has had issues with my mom for the past 3 years. While we were dating, my mom made the comment that she didn’t feel we were “right for each other”.
Since then, there has been a heaviness around them.
His mother, though, has apologized and tried to move forward.
Mom has apologized and always says I love you. But my wife hasn’t really accepted and has not ever said “I love you back”.
She doesn’t accept the apology and thinks it only came after we were married because she had “no choice but to accept [her].”
His wife has not, and when his mother asked for a ride to a mutual destination, she said no.
Fast forward: my wife and I move 20 minutes from my mom after my dad dies due to a job change. Tonight, my siblings made plans for the family to eat dinner in the city- about 1.5 hours away.
The weather’s a little dicey, so my mom called and asked if we could ride together. She could meet at our apartment, and then we could drive into the city together.
My wife told me to tell her “no” and that she’s a grown woman and can drive herself. That giving her a ride we are enabling her “helplessness”.
He’s trying to make everyone get along, but it’s not working.
My father did everything for my mom including driving through bad weather and into the city.
My wife and I got into it and I told her we are giving my widowed mother a ride to see her kids and grandkids.
I feel like an AH either way. 🤦♂️
Should he try harder or give up? Let’s find out what Reddit has to say about it!
The top comment says his wife is being unreasonable.
This person says that no one is at fault here, though.
But this commenter believes no one is right, either.
Everyone is wondering how that apology went.
I feel like we’re missing some key information here.
And there’s probably a reason OP withheld it.