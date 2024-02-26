Home Owner Said A House Inspector Stole Her Gucci Bag… And She Captured It On Video
by Matthew Gilligan
It pays to have cameras in your house, folks!
And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and said that a home inspector stole her kid’s Gucci diaper bag…and she has it all on camera!
She said that the home inspector went behind the camera so he wouldn’t set off any sensors. She explained, “You can see the bag at 11:38 and then… at 11:40 the bag disappeared,” referring to the video.
She continued, “At this point, he has now taken the diaper bag and is playing it off. The diaper bag is gone. We’re at work and nobody else is in the house.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@softasha
The buyer’s inspector stole the baby’s Gucci diaper bag. On camera!!! Our realtor is on it with getting his information!!! Do you know this man?!?! This inspection was completed in Forest Park, Illinois today 12/7/23 . #inspection #theft
Let’s take a look at how folks reacted.
This viewer thinks she needs to turn this guy in.
Another individual made a good point.
And this person said this guy has likely done it before.
