February 28, 2024 at 4:26 pm

Homeowner Gets A Cold Call From An “Aerial Salesman” Claiming That Her Roof Needs To Be Replaced. Her Response Is Hilarious.

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

There’s nothing new about a pushy salesman and most of us know how to handle them – ya shut the door or you put the phone down.

But what if that salesman makes you feel like they’ve been literally spying on your house using some kinda spy movie technique.

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

Well, that’s what happened to @aerithgirl when she got a really strange call from a guy saying he was literally spying on her house to get a sale! Wow.

She told her followers on TikTok: “I just got a cold call from an aerial salesman, who said we have been doing aerial imaging of your house and we see that you need a new roof. Excuse me.”

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

Now,  I don’t know about you but right about then, that’s when this guy is hearing the dead tone on that call!

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

Watch the full freaky clip here:

@aerithgirl

Man said HUSTLE

♬ original sound – aerithgirl

Here’s what people thought of this bizarre sales call:

I don’t think anyone owns the sky but the big man.

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

Hahah.

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

Does Google do aerial imaging? Lol.

Source: TikTok/@aerithgirl

Any way you slice it… this is just WEIRD!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter