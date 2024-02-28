Homeowner Gets A Cold Call From An “Aerial Salesman” Claiming That Her Roof Needs To Be Replaced. Her Response Is Hilarious.
by Laura Lynott
There’s nothing new about a pushy salesman and most of us know how to handle them – ya shut the door or you put the phone down.
But what if that salesman makes you feel like they’ve been literally spying on your house using some kinda spy movie technique.
Well, that’s what happened to @aerithgirl when she got a really strange call from a guy saying he was literally spying on her house to get a sale! Wow.
She told her followers on TikTok: “I just got a cold call from an aerial salesman, who said we have been doing aerial imaging of your house and we see that you need a new roof. Excuse me.”
Now, I don’t know about you but right about then, that’s when this guy is hearing the dead tone on that call!
Watch the full freaky clip here:
@aerithgirl
Man said HUSTLE
Here’s what people thought of this bizarre sales call:
I don’t think anyone owns the sky but the big man.
Hahah.
Does Google do aerial imaging? Lol.
Any way you slice it… this is just WEIRD!
