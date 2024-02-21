HR Calls Reference On Application, But Job Seeker Never Asked Reference For Help. So They Gave A Brutally Honest Review.
Filling out the reference application isn’t something I’d call fun, but it something I’d deem necessary.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
This happened a few years ago. I received a phone call from an HR person from a staffing agency I almost worked for at one point (that’s another funny story for another day).
The man on the receiving end of the call was baffled.
I got through the greetings and small talk and got down to business.
HR: I have a person you know applying for a job with one of our customers.
Me: Sort of confused no one gave me a heads up. Who are we talking about?
HR: Your friend Moe.
Me: Who?
HR: Moe lastname he said he worked with you at the email company.
While he didn’t know the person who listed him as a reference, he did know the HR person.
Me: Ohhh ok I remember him. But I’m not sure why he’d put my name down we didn’t work all that closely. I interacted with his team only peripherally because we had equipment in his office. I don’t really feel comfortable providing a reference.
HR: Well that’s sort of our fault we sort of pressured him to cough up references on the fly.
Me: I don’t feel comfortable providing a reference.
HR: Come on OP we know each other help me out.
Me: Well not being his manager I can’t discuss his performance.
HR: Ok can I ask you about his technical skills and you comment those.
Me: Fine ask away.
HR: How is Moe with Software package #1?
Me: ok I guess maybe 2.5 out of 5
(5/5 is extremely rare for this software I might be 4.7 and I’ve used the software for 20+ years and even flown to the vendors HQ to work of technology issues and help design future versions of products with them)
HR: Great! How is he with Hardware platform #1?
Me: Well in the time he was at the email company he never touched the platform. If he gained knowledge from elsewhere I can’t comment.
HR: Wait that can’t be right. He said he lead the Hardware Platform #1 refresh project
Yikes… Lie #2 at this point.
Me: Well that’s not true.
HR: Email company is huge is it possible you weren’t aware of the project?
Me: No. I’m very aware of the project and he wasn’t leading it.
HR: How can you be so sure?
Me: Because “I” lead that project.
HR: (Very uncomfortably) Oh.
Me: I think it’s best for everyone we end the call here. I think you have a phone call to make.
HR: Yeah that’s probably best.
I didn’t necessarily bash him but just set the record straight.
Hope the guy who listed a false reference is recovering from the embarrassment of it all…
