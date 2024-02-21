HR Pro Shares Eye-Opening List Of “Please Don’ts” For A Job Interview. – “HR having all these expectations for $15/hr”
by Chris Allen
The job landscape out there seems incredibly treacherous. And not just for those trying desperately to get hired.
There are actual people on the other end, too. And they’re trying just as hard to find the best qualified candidate for their company’s job opening.
And they come across some of the most unprofessional, child-like, ill-prepared people in the dang country.
Every day!
Well one woman on TikTok named Sydnie had some words of wisdom for the TikTok generation of exactly what not to do.
So pull up a chair.
Lesson 1, she explains is “literally the interview process starts now, the second you answer that phone.”
It’s your tone, your words, and your disposition that comes across, even on a phone call, in mere seconds.
And she, and any other HR rep worth their salt? They can tell!
“If you’re answering the phone like ‘HELlo, WHO’s this, WHO dis’ – in my noggin, that’s how you’re going to answer the phone for my company.”
And folks, she’s exactly right!
Believe it or not, entitlement is a scent that is easy to sniff out, and it’s also real tough to wash off.
One more of the many pieces of advice she imparts is an oldie but a goodie:
“Come dressed professionally. Like please….it’s just common sense, but common sense is just not so common!”
Check out her awesome advice here, and bring a pen & paper huh?
@sydniemarlella
trust me, i am helping y’all ✨ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #sydniemarlella #philly #phillytiktok #levelup #luxury #corporate #corporatetiktok
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Some people loved the double-standard from some of these companies.
But guys…I have a feeling the job she’s talking about isn’t $15 an hour…
Another person called it out. Ding ding ding. The buzzword of the young decade.
One person actually made a great point about why they might not remember.
Common sense is more like rare sense.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · employment, entitlement, hr, interview question, job interview, jobs, tiktok, top, video, viral