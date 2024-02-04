‘I can smell my skin burning right now.’ – Planet Fitness Worker Lied About A Tanning Bed Being Red Light Therapy And Now The Customer Is Furious
by Ryan McCarthy
Skin cancer is a serious concern for many people, especially those with a history of the disease in their families.
There are all sorts of precautions one can take to protect their skin, from wearing sunscreen to even beauty products with SPF built in to them!
But people are also starting to realize the dangerous effects tanning beds have on the skin, and are avoiding them altogether.
One of those people is TikTok user @annacostleyy, whose family history of skin cancer has led her to be extremely wary of anything that damages the skin.
That’s why she was so outraged once she realized a Planet Fitness employee had lied to her and made her use a tanning bed instead of the Red Light machine she had asked for!
Check it out!
Anna starts by revealing she had just moved, and along with all the other hassles of relocating, had to find a new Planet Fitness location to work out at.
At her old location, she was a frequent user of the Red Light Machine, which is a type of phototherapy that can help treat skin issues and conditions.
At her new Planet Fitness, she asked one of the employees if their location had a red light machine, which he confirmed that they did.
But when he asked her if she had the proper eyewear, alarm bells started going off in her head.
She says she had never had to use eyewear during Red Light therapy at her old gym.
Just to make sure, she asked the man, “Oh this isn’t tanning is it? Because that’s not what I want.”
This was very important to Anna, whose family had a history of skin cancer on both her Mom and Dad’s side.
She says she only uses spray tans and fake tans, as she is extremely cautious with skin cancer.
She says every time she considered tanning, a voice in her head would remind her of the popular warning that everytime you tan, you’re 100 times more likely to contract Skin Cancer.
But the worker assured Anna that this wasn’t a tanning machine, making her buy the required eyewear in order to use the machine.
She said as soon as she gets in, she noticed something was off, but trusted the man’s answer nonetheless.
But as the ten minute cycle ended, a message popped up in the machine that read: “Thank you for tanning with us!”
Anna was shocked. Because the worker had assured her it was red light, she didn’t put the eyewear on since red light is not harmful to the eyes.
She says she could literally smell her skin burning, and was distraught that after meticulously taking care of her skin everyday with SPF sunscreen, that the man would just straight up lie to her!
Obviously using the tanning booth one time isn’t the end of the world, but for someone so cautious about her skin, I completely understand why she is so upset!
Check out the video:
@annacostleyy
im so annoying but IM MAD BRO
TikTok was hopeful that by some miracle, the machine wasn’t actually a tanning bed.
But others were seriously worried about a fire time tanner being in the bed for ten minutes!
Many were puzzled on how Anna didn’t realize the machine wasn’t red light.
And finally this user assured Anna she was not overreacting, and this was a perfectly reasonable thing to be upset about it!
Moral of the story is maybe Planet Fitness workers aren’t the most informed about tanning machines, or red light machines!
Wear your sunscreen folks!
