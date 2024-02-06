February 6, 2024 at 6:42 am

‘I know what it is. That’s not what I need it for.’ – Girl Hilariously Calls Out Notebooks That Are Too Literal

by Laura Lynott

A lot of stuff gets labeled, it’s like part of product recognition but this young TikToker says really, stop it when it comes to notebooks.

It’s kinda understandable too, like, it’s blatantly obvious a notebook is a notebook. It isn’t a book that looks like a notebook. It IS actually just a notebook, so why label the cover?

@5yearsofsummer makes her argument very eloquently and too and with a good dash of humor.

And how could we NOT be on her side. Look at her. She’s smiling the whole way through this burn!

She told her followers on TikTok: “Dear girl bookmakers, I need you to really stop doing this.”

She pointed to two notebooks with the word ‘Notes’ and ‘Journal’ emblazoned across two writing books.

She pointed to one of the books and added: “This notebook would literally be perfect, but it’s not. You know why? Because it says ‘notes.’  I know what it is. That’s not what I need it for. Stop putting ‘Notes’ on the thing.”

Ah, she’s very sweet in this burn. How can notebook makers not agree?

Here’s what people thought of the cutest burn ever:

Eeek, has she started something…

Well, food does get labeled…

There’s fury burning up.

Seems like a reasonable request to me!

