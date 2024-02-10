‘I mean no one is above the law right?’ – Driver Left A Note On A Police Car Threatening To Have It Towed
by Matthew Gilligan
My brother beeped at a cop once who wasn’t pulling forward in the drive-thru lane at a fast food restaurant and let’s just say that the officer wasn’t happy about it and he got out of his car and gave my brother an earful…
I thought him doing that was kind of a dumb move, but what you’re about to see really surprised me!
A woman named Ruby posted a TikTok video that showed what she did when she discovered a police car parked in her personal spot in Orlando, Florida.
Ruby said, “we all have assigned parking, and not only is it assigned, we have to pay to park, OK?”
Ruby then said that one particular officer has been parking his police vehicle there over and over and added, “So I’m gonna leave him a little notey-note and let him know that [I’d] hate to have to tow him.”
Ruby wrapped the note around the car’s door handle. It reads, “Hey officer, this is my parking space (assigned parking). Please don’t park here. I would hate to have to get your vehicle towed.”
The caption to her video reads, “I mean no one is above the law right?”
She’s probably playing with fire…
Check out the video.
@ruby.red53
I mean no one is above the law right ? 😌💁🏽♀️ #viralvideo #fyp #ekane
Ruby posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the car (and the note) were still in her spot the following day and she said, “He had him a long night, y’all.”
@ruby.red53
Replying to @Kaliholiday now I feel like he sizing me 😂😂🤦🏽♀️ #viralvideo #fyp #ekane
Let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.
This person said she should’ve just had it towed.
Another individual said she needs to call the police department.
And one TikTok user said cops know better than to do this…
I wouldn’t do this…
But I thought this was a pretty funny idea!
