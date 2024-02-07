Instead of Driving for Uber and DoorDash, Entrepreneur Suggests Drivers Should Start Their Own Courier Business
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, if you like the hustle and you want to make some money, then you need to listen to what this guy had to say.
He posted a viral video on TikTok and he encouraged people to forget about driving for Uber and DoorDash and instead focus on driving as medical couriers.
He told viewers, “You’re gonna need to be an LLC or something like that to get set up. Get a tax identification number, and then you’re gonna need to get a bank account.”
The websites he recommended looking into are CourierGigs.com, Dropoff.com, and DiligentUSA.com.
He also told people that they should get certified as medical courier drives to make more money.
He said that anyone can get a blood-borne pathogen certification and added, “You can get it for as little as $9.99,” he continued. “You don’t have to be highly intelligent. Look if I did it anybody can do it, trust me.”
He then said that people can use their own cars for medical courier work and added one more important thing.
He advised viewers, “You’re gonna have to get commercial insurance. If you get into an accident, you’re gonna be in a world of trouble if it’s found out that you were doing business, … doing career work out of your car. It’s gonna be a little bit more, but it’ll be worth it with the amount of money you’re making.”
Check out the video.
@altonarell
Now let’s see how TikTokkers responded.
This viewer was a big fan of this guy's advice.
Another individual wants her husband to do this.
And one TikTok user had some additional advice.
He might be on to something!
