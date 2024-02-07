‘Let me show you my deal.’ – Shopper Shares Hacks To Stop Getting Ripped Off At The Grocery Store
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve been spending too much money at the grocery store lately (haven’t all of us?), then you’re gonna want to pay attention to the video you’re about to see.
It comes to us from mother of five kids who told viewers it’s time to “Stop getting ripped off at the grocery store.”
The woman’s video shows her at a grocery store and she compared the prices for two different bottle of bay leaves…one cost $7.33 and the other cost $4.
She said, “Stupid expensive, right? Let me show you my deal.”
The woman then went to the Latinx food aisle in the store and showed viewers how much cheaper the spices were.
In fact, the bottle of bay leaves in that aisle cost only $1.44.
She said, “All about the packaging and where you go. So, we’re getting totally overcharged.”
Yes, we are…
Check out what she had to say.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
